Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program is concluded - transactions week 9

On 6 February 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 52.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 10/2025.

The share buy-back program is now concluded, during which 3,335,000 own shares were purchased with a transaction value of approximately 52.2 million DKK.

The program was carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 9:

Number of shares bought Average



purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 2,510,000 15.59 39,121,000 24 February 2025 210,000 15.55 3,265,500 25 February 2025 220,000 15.77 3,469,400 26 February 2025 140,000 15.94 2,231,600 27 February 2025 130,000 16.07 2,089,100 28 February 2025 125,000 16.18 2,022,500 Total, week number 9 825,000 15.85 13,078,100 Accumulated under the program 3,335,000 15.65 52,199,100

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 46,069,925 own shares corresponding to 2.99 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

Attachments