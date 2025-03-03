Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’004 0.4%  SPI 17’150 0.2%  Dow 43’841 1.4%  DAX 22’551 0.0%  Euro 0.9379 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’464 -0.2%  Gold 2’863 0.1%  Bitcoin 83’346 -1.9%  Dollar 0.9016 -0.1%  Öl 72.9 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Michael Burrys Depot-Anpassungen im vierten Quartal 2024: Viele Aktien neu dabei
Bitcoin springt nach Trump-Äusserungen zu Währungsreserven an - Ripple +17%
ABB-Aktie: Übernahme von Siemens-Sparte in China abgeschlossen
ZKB ernennt Mario Crameri zum interimistischen IT-Chef
Netflix, Disney, Amazon und Co. bei den Oscars - So haben die Streaming-Aktien 2025 abgeschnitten
Suche...
Alm. Brand A-S Aktie [Valor: 83807 / ISIN: DK0015250344]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.03.2025 08:48:51

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program is concluded - transactions week 9

Alm. Brand A-S
16.17 DKK 0.31%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program is concluded - transactions week 9

On 6 February 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 52.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 10/2025.

The share buy-back program is now concluded, during which 3,335,000 own shares were purchased with a transaction value of approximately 52.2 million DKK.

The program was carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 9:

 Number of shares boughtAverage

purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement2,510,00015.5939,121,000
24 February 2025210,00015.553,265,500
25 February 2025220,00015.773,469,400
26 February 2025140,00015.942,231,600
27 February 2025130,00016.072,089,100
28 February 2025125,00016.182,022,500
Total, week number 9825,00015.8513,078,100
Accumulated under the program3,335,00015.6552,199,100

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 46,069,925 own shares corresponding to 2.99 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

        

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting        
Mads Thinggaard                 
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469                

Attachments


Analysen zu Alm. Brand A-S

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Finance, Blackstone & Ares Management mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ SAP
✅ Dollarama
✅ Waste Connections

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: SAP, Dollarama & Waste Connections mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

08:43 SMI holt sich 13.000er-Marke zurück
08:02 Blockchain-Technologie bietet vielfältige Anwendungsbereiche
07:14 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Im Korrekturmodus
28.02.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tesla
28.02.25 The 30-Second Rule: TMAC’s Role in Reducing Execution Costs for Traders
28.02.25 Marktüberblick: Aixtron unter Druck
27.02.25 Logo WHS NVIDIA Aktie: Nvidia dominiert den KI-Markt. Jetzt einsteigen? Quartalszahlen & Aktienperspektive.
27.02.25 Julius Bär: 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Pernod Ricard SA, Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Moncler SpA
26.02.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: SAP, Dollarama & Waste Connections mit François Bloch
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’562.20 18.71 B1LSOU
Short 13’858.19 13.14 JZUBSU
Short 14’394.25 8.47 U9VBSU
SMI-Kurs: 13’004.48 28.02.2025 17:30:18
Long 12’462.62 19.70 BA8SPU
Long 12’185.58 13.84 B78S8U
Long 11’670.20 8.97 BCLS7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: So geht es mit dem BTC Preis weiter
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
KW 9: So performten die Tops und Flops im DAX
Super Micro Computer Expects Q2 Profit To Be Flat
Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 verliert schlussendlich
Bitcoin springt nach Trump-Äusserungen zu Währungsreserven an - Ripple +17%
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 9: Die Performance der Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Main Street Capital Corp. Q4 Profit Misses Estimates
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Zurückhaltung in Zürich: SMI verliert zum Start des Dienstagshandels

Top-Rankings

Februar 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Februar 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich di ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Februar 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Im Februar 2025 kam es weltweit zu grösseren Ausschlägen an den Börsen. Auch vor dem deutschen L ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Rohstoffe im Februar 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten