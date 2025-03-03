|
03.03.2025 08:48:51
Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program is concluded - transactions week 9
Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program is concluded - transactions week 9
On 6 February 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 52.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 10/2025.
The share buy-back program is now concluded, during which 3,335,000 own shares were purchased with a transaction value of approximately 52.2 million DKK.
The program was carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 9:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|2,510,000
|15.59
|39,121,000
|24 February 2025
|210,000
|15.55
|3,265,500
|25 February 2025
|220,000
|15.77
|3,469,400
|26 February 2025
|140,000
|15.94
|2,231,600
|27 February 2025
|130,000
|16.07
|2,089,100
|28 February 2025
|125,000
|16.18
|2,022,500
|Total, week number 9
|825,000
|15.85
|13,078,100
|Accumulated under the program
|3,335,000
|15.65
|52,199,100
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 46,069,925 own shares corresponding to 2.99 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Attachments
- Alm Brand_Share buyback week #9 2025
- AS 17 2025 - Alm. Brand AS share buy-back program is concluded - transactions week 9
Nachrichten zu Alm. Brand A-S
|
22.01.25
|Alm. Brand A/S - Guidance for 2025 in line with ambitious target set in 2022 (GlobeNewswire)
|
21.01.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Alm Brand A-S legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.11.24
|Ausblick: Alm Brand A-S öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
23.10.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Alm Brand A-S stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Alm. Brand A-S
3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Finance, Blackstone & Ares Management mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ SAP
✅ Dollarama
✅ Waste Connections
Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|28.02.25
|Schroders: Bundestagswahl: Reformen nötig, aber was ist machbar?
|27.02.25
|Schroders: Die J-Kurve verstehen und Renditen auf Private Markets messen
|21.02.25
|Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - Februar 2025
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX vorbörslich mit Gewinnen -- Asiatische Indizes uneinig
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften zum Wochenauftakt im Plus notieren. Am Montag finden die wichtigsten asiatischen Märkten keine gemeinsame Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}