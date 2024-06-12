Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Alm. Brand A-S Aktie [Valor: 83807 / ISIN: DK0015250344]
12.06.2024 10:32:05

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program is concluded - transactions week 24

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program is concluded - transactions week 24

On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023. On the 8th of February 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced an increase of the existing share buy-back programme by DKK 100 million to DKK 350 million and extension of the period for the programme until and including 30 September 2024, as described in company announcement no. 09/2024.

The share buy-back program is now concluded, during which 27,640,209 own shares were purchased with a transaction value of approximately 350 million DKK.

The program was carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 24:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement27,334,55312.65345,784,362
10 June 2024229,85613.833,178,058
11 June 202475,80013.691,037,482
Total, week number 24305,65613.794,215,540
Accumulated under the program27,640,20912.66349,999,903

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 26,151,856 own shares corresponding to 1.70 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                 

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting        
Mads Thinggaard                 
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469                

Attachments


