15.07.2020 23:03:00

Allured Business Media Expands Professional Beauty Reach with Creative Age Acquisition

CAROL STREAM, Ill., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allured Business Media has set its sights on the professional beauty industry, acquiring publishing house Creative Age on July 15, 2020. The move expands Allured Business Media's salon and spa professional brands from one to five, in addition to expanding its professional beauty event repertoire, solidifying Allured as the resource for all beauty professionals.

Prior to the acquisition, Allured Business Media was home to professional spa publication Skin Inc., fragrance and flavor formulation brand Perfumer & Flavorist, cosmetic business brand Global Cosmetic Industry and cosmetic science and technology brand Cosmetics & Toiletries.

The acquisition adds to Allured's portfolio medical aesthetic brand MedEsthetics, professional nail brand NAILPRO, professional salon brand Beauty Launchpad and spa professional brand DAYSPA, along with its associated sub-brands and the NAILPRO events.

Allured CEO George Fox noted, "We have a vested interest in all things beauty here at Allured, and this gives us the opportunity to build our breadth in beauty and personal care to include so many more touchpoints in professional spa and salon."

Allured Business Media plans to utilize its digital and event expertise and the success of Creative Age to round out and expand the business. This will include a focus on content and engagement across all mediums to fully serve the business and educational needs of the salon and spa market.

"We are excited to bring on these highly regarded new brands and expand our reach into the professional salon and spa markets. We look forward to collaborating with Deborah Carver and building on her vision for these brands," commented Allured President Janet Ludwig.

Creative Age brings with it not only an increased presence in the professional beauty segment but also a social media reach and acumen that Allured is excited to utilize.

"I have complete confidence that Allured Business Media is the right home for the Creative Age titles. Allured's publishing capabilities, expertise in webinars, shows and other digital/social platforms will provide the titles greater latitude, helping clients succeed in the evolving marketing landscape. I look forward to working with George and Janet to affect the changes they envision," continued Deborah Carver.

Many Creative Age staff will remain after the transition, including editors, sales managers and CEO Deborah Carver. The acquisition was brokered by John McGovern of Grimes, McGovern & Associates. No financial details have been disclosed.

About Creative Age: Creative Age (www.creativeage.com) was founded in 1971 by CEO Deborah. In 1990, Deborah redefined Creative Age as a leading media source for the professional beauty industry and launched NAILPRO, followed by DAYSPA, Beauty Launchpad and MedEsthetics.

About Allured Business Media: Allured (www.allured.com) is a family-owned trade media company started in 1921 that has been dedicated to the beauty and flavor industries since 1960 with the purchase of The American Perfumer magazine. Its portfolio of brands includes Cosmetics & Toiletries, Perfumer & Flavorist, Skin Inc. and Global Cosmetics Industry, along with events Face & Body, World Perfumery Congress, Beauty Accelerate and Flavorcon.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allured-business-media-expands-professional-beauty-reach-with-creative-age-acquisition-301094371.html

SOURCE Allured Business Media

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 56.56
6.68 %
The Swatch Grp 207.80
5.86 %
Lonza Grp 562.40
4.54 %
Adecco Group 46.86
2.85 %
CieFinRichemont 64.34
2.78 %
Givaudan 3’712.00
0.65 %
UBS Group 11.39
0.44 %
Swiss Life Hldg 358.70
0.36 %
Geberit 487.00
0.29 %
Swisscom 496.60
-0.76 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:06
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
10:28
Vontobel: Coupons im «Doppelpack»
09:21
SMI vor Ausbruch nach oben
14.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 22.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Dufry AG, Lonza Group AG
13.07.20
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.07.20
Dividends: Short-Term Optimism, Long-Term Concerns
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:07
Schroders: Bauen, bauen, bauen: Der Weg zum wirtschaftlichen Aufschwung... und zu Anlageerträgen?
14.07.20
Schroders: Fünf Gründe, die bei Anlagen in Schwellenländern für einen aktiven Fondsmanager sprechen
09.07.20
Schroders: Is the office an analogue product in a digital world?
mehr
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie: Meyer Burger gibt Bezugsrechte aus
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO macht Boden gut
NEL ASA-Aktie aktuell: NEL ASA legt zu
Moderna-Aktie schliesst mit Kurssprung: Moderna meldet gute Ergebnisse nach ersten Tests von Corona-Impfstoff
Mehr Aktien oder raus aus dem Markt? Wie Banken das zweite Halbjahr angehen
Nachfragebedingt: Bitcoin-Preis könnte 100'000 US Dollar erreichen
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger springt hoch
Starker Handelstag: Dow schliesst mit grünen Vorzeichen -- SMI beendet Sitzung fester -- DAX geht knapp unter 13.000 Punkten aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
UBS und Swiss Re bieten Versicherungsprodukt für Hypothekarkunden an - Aktien gefragt
Aktien legen kräftig zu: Corona-Impfung von Pfizer und BioNTech soll beschleunigt zugelassen werden

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Starker Handelstag: Dow schliesst mit grünen Vorzeichen -- SMI beendet Sitzung fester -- DAX geht knapp unter 13.000 Punkten aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der US-amerikanische Dow Jones konnte am Mittwoch weiter zulegen. Die heimischen Märkte zeigten sich stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte im Plus. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich zur Wochenmitte ohne gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB