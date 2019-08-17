17.08.2019 17:41:00

Allstadt's Corner, important to John Brown's Raid, donated to Harpers Ferry National Historical Park

HARPERS FERRY, W. Va., Aug. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 160 years after John Brown raided the federal arsenal at Harpers Ferry, the National Park Service (NPS) today celebrated the addition of 13 acres that help tell his story. The American Battlefield Trust purchased property known as Allstadt's Corner and transferred it to Harpers Ferry National Historical Park.

American Battlefield Trust, dedicated to preserving our nation's hallowed battlegrounds. (PRNewsfoto/American Battlefield Trust)

"The events at Allstadt's Corner shaped our nation," Superintendent H. Tyrone Brandyburg said. "This generous donation to the American people allows the National Park Service to preserve this important place, its lessons and its stories forever. It's an honor to be entrusted with its care."

Allstadt's Ordinary, built circa 1790, played an important role in John Brown's 1859 raid on the federal arsenal, and the surrounding farm saw action during the 1862 Civil War Battle of Harpers Ferry.  The Ordinary later stood witness as industrialization and mining transformed the landscape in the 1900s.

"The donation of Allstadt's Corner is just the latest example of the Trust working alongside Harpers Ferry National Historical Park to protect the critical landscapes involved in some of the most dramatic chapters of American history," American Battlefield Trust board member Lt. Gen. Richard Mills said.

The American Battlefield Trust purchased Allstadt's Corner with an exceptional gift from Elliotsville Plantation, Inc., a grant from the NPS American Battlefield Protection Program and private donations from individuals. The National Park Foundation, the State of West Virginia Division of Culture & History and the Jefferson County Historic Landmarks Commission provided additional support.

About the American Battlefield Trust
The American Battlefield Trust is dedicated to preserving America's hallowed battlegrounds and educating the public about what happened there and why it matters today. The nonprofit, nonpartisan organization has protected more than 51,000 acres associated with the Revolutionary War, War of 1812, and Civil War — including 542 at Harpers Ferry. Learn more at www.battlefields.org.

About Harpers Ferry National Historical Park
Harpers Ferry NHP is one of more than 400 national parks cared for by the National Park Service. The 3,500-acre park preserves, protects, and interprets the nationally significant history of Harpers Ferry which includes the topics of natural heritage, industry, transportation, John Brown's Raid, the Civil War, and African American history. For more information, visit www.nps.gov/hafe.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allstadts-corner-important-to-john-browns-raid-donated-to-harpers-ferry-national-historical-park-300903264.html

SOURCE American Battlefield Trust

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16.08.19
Proteste in Hongkong: Mögliche Folgen für die Aktienmärkte
16.08.19
Vontobel: Vontobel derinews-Blog | Highlights
16.08.19
Volatilität am Ölmarkt bleibt sehr hoch
16.08.19
SMI - die Volatilität nimmt zu
16.08.19
Daily Markets: Silber – Kursrally geht unvermindert weiter / Credit Suisse – Neues Verkaufssignal aktiviert
12.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Société Générale SA, BNP Paribas, ING
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.19
Schroders: Fünf Dinge, die jeder Anleger über Disruption wissen muss
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Proteste in Hongkong: Mögliche Folgen für die Aktienmärkte

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum der Eurokurs nachgibt - Franken und Yen gefragt
Werden die Negativzinsen den Goldpreis auf bis zu 2'000 US-Dollar jagen?
Erholungsstimmung: SMI und DAX gehen deutlich fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel stärker -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Elliott: Gold, US-Bonds und Yen sind die Indikatoren für einen bevorstehenden Crash
Pargesa-Aktien nehmen Handel höher wieder auf
KW 33: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Aus diesen Gründen stabilisiert sich der Euro zum Franken
Gurit-Aktie legt zu: Deutlich mehr Gewinn und Umsatz im erste Halbjahr
Kommt WeWork deutlich schneller an die Börse als gedacht?
Airopack-Aktie verliert rund 20 Prozent: Aktionäre verweigern an GV vier Verwaltungsräten die Entlastung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erholungsstimmung: SMI und DAX gehen deutlich fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel stärker -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt verlief der Handel am Freitag freundlich. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich fester. Die asiatischen Börsen trafen am Freitag einen positiven Grundton an.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB