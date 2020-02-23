ALLPCB's Online Course Launched, "Never Stop Learning"

HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 18, 2020, the second online course of ALLPCB, Four-Step Method of WeChat Marketing, arrived as scheduled.

Led by the director of Training Center, jointly researched by Training Center and Sales Center, this course aims to provide sales and customer service staffs with practical experience in communicating with customers efficiently and building personal IP with the help of WeChat platform.

Since the outbreak of the nCoV-19, ALLPCB staffs have been working at home, which accords with the government policy and experts' advice. Facing the unexpected condition brought by the epidemic, Training Center proposed "No suspension of courses". After analysis and comparison, the most suitable platform was selected, and online training courses officially started.

During the epidemic, all visit activities to customers must be suspended. Besides, how to explain the delayed delivery to customers is the key to resume work.

To meet the current work and study needs of the staff, Training Center has adjusted the original course design, and focused on how to maintain customer relationship by virtue of WeChat, a communication APP used by most all Chinese, to build its own personal IP and establish a healthy and trustworthy relationship with their customers.

Enterprise Training is always regarded as one of the most important means to promote the continuous development of enterprises. Enterprise training is divided into external training and internal training, internal training refers to the training and learning in the enterprise, internal training teachers are internal experienced personnel or through external recruitment to serve.

Internal training has always been the important part of ALLPCB's employee growth plan. In November of the last year, the company engaged a talent with a high salary to serve as ALLPCB's training director, making the Training Center more professional and efficient.

Since the establishment of Training Center, plenty of practical and interesting courses have been offered.

In December, "Flipped Classroom" was officially launched. This course is based on the strategic development plan of ALLPCB. It is oriented to reserve cadres at the medium and basic levels in the company, to empower and train management personnel and key staffs. The course includes a DISC personality test, self-planning and self-management. So far, "Flipped Classroom" has been launched four times, having been widely acclaimed.

In January, "Rapid Opportunity Learning Plan" was launched. "Study" and "practice" and "test" are flexibly combined. After each course, staffs must take an online exam and share their learning experience and further study plan with their classmates. Test results and shared feedback will be recorded in the files and used as one of the criteria for staffs to be a regular worker and promoted.

Now ALLPCB has formed a whole set of recruitment, training and evaluation system. It is believed that the complete talent system will be the huge driving force for ALLPCB's development.

About ALLPCB

ALLPCB is an ultra-fast PCB super factory as well as an internet-based manufacturing company, committed to building an electronic collaborative manufacturing service platform. It offers professional one-stop service, including PCB prototype, PCB assembly, and components sourcing. Since its establishment, ALLPCB has reconstructed the traditional PCB industry through data-driven technology.

For more information, please visit: https://www.allpcb.com/

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allpcbs-online-course-launched-never-stop-learning-301009015.html

SOURCE ALLPCB