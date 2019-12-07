ALLPCB Accepted the Interview about "Domestic Products Go Global", Sharing Strategies for Non-Standard Industrial Products to Expand Global Market.

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 14th 2019, Mr. Zhou Bangbing, chairman of ALLPCB, accepted an exclusive interview on "Domestic Products Go Global".

The interview is initiated by Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province. Representatives from four outstanding enterprises in different fields have shared their successful experience on the overseas path, to provide more development strategies and ideas for China's excellent domestic brands to expand internationally.

In the "Top 50 Chinese Overseas Brands Report in 2019" released by WPP and Kantar, consumer electronics has occupied 5 seats in the top ten Chinese brands in the overseas market. The global consumer electronics industry is a huge market of nearly $700 billion.

However, under the 8/2 Principle, large manufacturers have monopolized most of the market share, how can the remaining small fishes survive under the fierce competition?

ALLPCB has seized the trends of fragmented and personalized orders in consumer electronics industry. Being a pioneer, Mr. Zhou has expressed his perspective on how non-standard industrial products expand global market during the interview.

1. Quality and Service

There is no doubt that product quality and service are the foundation of manufacturing enterprise. Non-standard industrial products require the manufacturers own the ability to accurately meet the needs of customers.

Customer needs should be the most important guide for manufacturers. Understanding the needs, then try best to provide superior products and service with its own advantages. ALLPCB, as an example, has built up a sound reputation by virtue of its high cost-effective products, ultra-fast delivery and considerate service.

2. Self-operating Portal Website.

A common online sales platform or self-operating portal website, it is a major concern for domestic manufacturers to expand the global market.

Mr. Zhou emphasized the importance of the self-operating online platform for non-standard industrial products. Compared with popular sales channels, the self-operating online platform is considered as more professional with targeted services for customers.

Being a leading B2B cross-border business with high frequent procurement & manufacturing capabilities, ALLPCB runs its self-operating & own brand portal website - ALLPCB.com.

Besides, ALLPCB has established its own PCB Industrial Park in Anhui Province, covering more than 30 thousand square meters in order to guarantee its self-operating portal website.

3. Marketing and Promotion.

For Chinese brands, marketing is vital. Customers are surrounded by huge wave of information, promotion really matters. Mr. Zhou suggested that manufacturing service provider of non-standard industrial products should pay more attention to marketing. They must communicate with customers directly to obtain consumer needs without delay.

Nowadays, social platforms have emerged as a new traffic hub to the market. Compared with traditional time-consuming and labor-intensive methods, such as print media and trade show booth display, the internet platform can achieve more precise marketing results, which is more cost-effective and effective.

The duopoly in the digital advertising field, namely Google and Facebook, has also become indispensable partners in promotion. ALLPCB puts emphasis on Google advertising as well. Thanks to the precise marketing of Google Ad program, it has quickly occupied a considerable share in the global PCB market.

Mr. Zhou added that marketing is only a means of traffic, but not a shortcut to success in speculation. After all, "quality and service" is the cornerstone to build an effective corporate image and maintain a good reputation.

Facing the trend of the intelligent manufacturing, ALLPCB is committed itself to establishing the best electronics collaborative manufacturing platform. Product and service is the solid base, which is assisted by self-operating portal website and factories and the Internet technology is the driving force behind.

About ALLPCB:

ALLPCB is an ultrafast PCB super factory as well as an Internet-based manufacturing company, committed to building an electronic collaborative manufacturing service platform. It offers professional one-stop service, including PCB prototype, PCB Assembly and components sourcing. Since founding, ALLPCB has reconstructed the traditional PCB industry by data-driven technology.

For more information, please contact:

Email: service@allpcb.com

Website: https://www.allpcb.com/

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allpcb-accepted-the-interview-about-domestic-products-go-global-sharing-strategies-for-non-standard-industrial-products-to-expand-global-market-300970956.html

SOURCE ALLPCB