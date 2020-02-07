+++ Welche Aktien haben im Jahr 2020 noch ein erhebliches Potenzial und ein ausgewogenes Chancen-Risiko Verhältnis? Informieren Sie sich jetzt! +++ -w-
07.02.2020 02:00:00

Alloy Software Named High Performer in G2 Winter 2020 Report

BLOOMFIELD, N.J., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alloy Navigator, an all-in-one ITSM and ITAM platform that features a Service Desk, Workflow automation, and Asset Management, has been recognized as a High Performer for "Service Desk Software" and "IT Asset Management Software" by the G2's Winter 2020 Report.

G2 Crowd is a business product review and ranking platform for verified users to share experiences, thoughts, and feedback on various services and technology. Rankings are based on how likely users are to recommend the service to others, satisfaction of users and the popularity of the product.

"The fact that this acknowledgement is based solely on glowing customer reviews makes it extra special for us," said Paul Ille, Director of Sales and Services at Alloy Software. "Nothing could be more important than receiving recognition directly from people who enjoy using our software."

About Alloy Navigator

Alloy Navigator is an all-inclusive IT Service and Asset Management solution that helps users to maximize the efficiency of their IT operations and reduce costs. It covers all primary IT disciplines ranging from Service Desk, Asset and Software Asset Management to major ITIL-driven processes. Alloy Navigator is geared toward small, medium and enterprise businesses that strive to achieve the highest levels of productivity and customer satisfaction.

About Alloy Software 

Established in 2002, Alloy Software is a leading provider of Service Desk and Asset Management solutions that help organizations of all sizes automate IT operations and keep services running. Today, still under original management, Alloy Software has been named one of the fastest-growing private companies in North America and has received many accolades from industry publications for their solutions and services. Alloy Software serves companies worldwide, including financial, healthcare, higher education, technology, public sector, retail, manufacturing and more. 

For more information

  • Visit Alloy Software's website 
  • Get a free 30-day evaluation of Alloy Navigator 
  • Follow Alloy Software on Twitter at @AlloySoftware 
  • Follow Alloy Software on LinkedIn 
  • Become a fan of Alloy Software on Facebook 

Media Contact 

Ivan Samoylov 
Alloy Software 
973.661.9700 x7212 
ivans@alloysoftware.com

Related Images

alloy-software-is-high-performer.png
Alloy Software is High Performer
Alloy Software Named High Performer in G2 Winter 2020 Report

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alloy-software-named-high-performer-in-g2-winter-2020-report-301000255.html

SOURCE Alloy Software, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

06.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (63%) auf Danone SA, Daimler AG, Unilever NV
06.02.20
EURO STOXX 50-Future: Zurück in der alten Trading-Range und an den Jahrestops
06.02.20
Weekly-Hits: Depotabsicherung & Beyond Meat
06.02.20
Vontobel: derimail - Erholen sich die Airlines weiter?
06.02.20
SMI dringt in neue Regionen vor
03.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
23.01.20
SONIA: Höchste Zeit, die Zinsen zu senken
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
27.01.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht es weiter?
27.01.20
Schroders: Die drei stärksten Trends im Gesundheitssektor
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deshalb steigt der Euro zum Franken über 1,07
Tesla überrascht mit Bilanz und sorgt damit für Milliardenverluste bei Shortsellern
Parallelen zu 1980: Droht dem Goldmarkt das gleiche Schicksal wie vor 40 Jahren?
Lieblinge der Shortseller: Die am häufigsten leerverkauften Aktien der Schweiz im Januar
Hoffnung auf Corona-Mittel treibt SMI erstmals über 11'000-Punkte-Marke
ABB-Aktie klar im Plus: ABB setzt im Q4 weniger um - Dividende bleibt unverändert
US-Handel endet erneut mit Gewinnen -- Hoffnung auf Corona-Heilmittel: SMI erstmals kurzzeitig über 11'000 Zählern -- DAX letztlich deutlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit grünen Vorzeichen
Russische Firma designt Apples iPhone 11 im Look von Teslas Cybertruck
Coronavirus im Fokus: Deshalb hebt die UBS für Lonza und Givaudan den Daumen
Tesla, VW & Co.: Neuzulassungen in der Schweiz - erstmals E-Auto unter Top 5

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst erstmals über 11'000 Punkten -- DAX letztlich mit weiteren Gewinnen -- Dow beendet Tag nach Rekord höher -- Asiens Börsen setzten Erholung fort
Die Hoffnung auf einen Impfstoff gegen das Coronavirus stützte die heimische und die deutsche Börse auch am Donnerstag. An der Wall Street wurden neue Rekord verbucht. Auch an Asiens Börsen blieb die Stimmung optimistisch.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;