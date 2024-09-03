Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’348 -0.8%  SPI 16’379 -0.8%  Dow 40’963 -1.4%  DAX 18’747 -1.0%  Euro 0.9393 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4’913 -1.2%  Gold 2’494 -0.2%  Bitcoin 49’381 -1.9%  Dollar 0.8507 -0.1%  Öl 73.7 -4.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Berkshire Hathaway-Chef wurde 94: Starinvestor Warren Buffett bleibt eine Ikone der Finanzwelt
Intel will am Chipmarkt Boden wieder gutmachen - Anleger nicht überzeugt
Holcim kündigt drei Beförderungen an
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Minenaktie laufen - Free Cash Flow dank hohem Goldpreis
Das sind die aktuellen Preise von Öl, Erdgas & Co.
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Rockwool International A-S Aktie [Valor: 364101 / ISIN: DK0010219153]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.09.2024 21:31:05

Allocation of Restricted Share Units

Rockwool International A-S
2930.00 DKK 0.21%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 48 - 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen

3 September 2024

Allocation of Restricted Share Units

The ROCKWOOL A/S Board of Directors has today, in accordance with the remuneration policy approved at the Annual General Meeting 10 April 2024, decided to allocate a one-time RSU grant to CEO Jes Munk Hansen in line with the one-time award definition in the remuneration policy. Jes Munk Hansen’s commitment and contribution in the coming years is key to support the continued development and realization of the strategy and sustainable long-term value creation of the company.

The grant consists of 3,421 RSUs. The fair value of each RSU is 2,923 DKK. The total fair value of the RSU allocation is 10 MDKK.

The RSUs will vest on 2 September 2027. Following the end of the vesting period the allocated RSUs are replaced by B-shares with a face value of DKK 10, conditional to Jes Munk Hansen being employed within the ROCKWOOL Group.

Holders of the RSUs will have no rights as a shareholder until transfer to the Participants as ROCKWOOL B-shares following the aforementioned vesting period. Information on completed transfers of B-shares to registered management members will be published as a company announcement following the end of the vesting period and included in the ROCKWOOL A/S Remuneration Report for the relevant financial year.

The RSU allocation is subject to Danish law and to the remuneration policy.

The RSU programs will have no dilution effect on existing shareholders.

The remuneration policy can be found on
https://www.rockwool.com/group/about-us/corporate-governance/remuneration/.

Further information:        

Michael Zarin
Vice President, Group Communications
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 40 84 15 26

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Rockwool International A-S (B)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten