AllocateRite Unveils Derivative of its U.S. Domestic Composite Investment Strategy

NEW YORK, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AllocateRite, the New York FinTech and data science company that provides wealth managers with dynamic asset allocations employed through ETF-based smart investment strategies, is excited to announce the addition of a new deep learning strategy to its portfolio, based on stacking two strategic hidden layers and a protective risk-managing outer layer over its highly successful U.S. Domestic Composite.

"This strategy coalesces pure AI with the dynamic underpinnings of the U.S. Domestic Composite," said AllocateRite Chief of AI and Data Science, Dr. Michael Spece. "At the core of the U.S. Domestic Composite is change point detection of transitions between stationarity and non-stationarity that is way ahead of its time. This is based on a concept we call part-wise stationarity. As the markets become increasingly non-stationary, we have added an additional layer of protection and risk management to develop a truly revolutionary product that can capture even more of the market upside while maintaining AllocateRite's proven ability to cut off the downside."

"By innovating based on principles of AI, machine learning, statistics, and data science, we are building an infrastructure that can be applied to other markets, investment products, and even other domains," he concludes.

About AllocateRite, LLC: AllocateRite is a New York City-based technology company that utilizes innovative adaptive intelligence, proprietary heuristic algorithms, and predictive analytics to deliver a cloud-based autonomous wealth management platform to asset and wealth managers, providing them with AI-based alternative investment strategies that prioritize risk management and capital preservation through ETF-based smart investment strategies. Bloomberg tickers for each strategy are:  US Domestic Composite (ARUSDOM), Diversified International Composite (ARINTNL), and Global Dynamic Composite (ARDYBLD).  

For more information about AllocateRite's technology and autonomous Advisor platform, please visit www.allocaterite.com. AllocateRite is a Registered Investment Advisor with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company's performance extends back for more than three years and is audited and complies with the GIPS performance standard.

Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen vor dem langen Wochenende Zuschläge. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich deutlich höher. Der Nikkei folgte am Freitag den guten US-Vorgaben.

