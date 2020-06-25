AllocateRite Announces Hiring of New President and Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllocateRite, the New York FinTech and data science company which provides wealth managers and consumers groundbreaking data science-powered risk analytics and investment technology, is excited to announce world class Internet pioneer and technology expert Ted Theocheung has joined AllocateRite as President and Chief Executive Officer to lead our innovative FinTech company into the next inflection point of growth.

As a veteran technology management CEO, Ted brings a wealth of knowledge and experience driving pioneering innovations into successful products. He is skilled in demystifying complex technology – making solutions which are simple and compelling. It is this experience that will transform and democratize financial literacy for all to acquire. Our transformative AI-based digital financial technology platform is a proven professional investment technology which will soon be in the hands of every consumer.

Ted has pioneered success in leading large Fortune 100 companies, including the Internet technology division at Compaq, into the enterprise, SMB and consumer markets. He spearheaded growth and massive adoption of touch technology at Synaptics, where he formed alliances with the largest technology firms such as Microsoft, Amazon, Samsung, Google and Apple to adopt touch input as the primary form of interaction opening the entire market space for touch and changing the ways people interact, while driving exponentially business growth and awarded patents for pinch and 3D force touch gestures.

In early stage startups, Ted transformed consumer banking at INGdirect, a U.S. consumer banking solution, change how consumers can safely and securely bank online and pioneered the digital marketing approach which achieved explosive growth for an upstart new U.S. bank. He drove a 5x reduction in customer acquisition costs and successfully exited with a sale to CapitalOne. Ted was also co-founder of Mirra, acquired by Seagate, a seamless digital "set-it and forget-it" backup technology that offered localized network-based backup plus SaaS-based cloud service model to securely access information anywhere. At Leap Motion, he devised a unique and disruptive approach which can change the way humans interact with devices using something as simple as your hands to drive powerful and natural user interfaces. He also added 3D gestures into automotive solutions at Mercedes Benz and Jaguar Land Rover, and to 3D surgical training robot controllers in the healthcare sector.

Ted sits on the boards of several technology companies. He graduated with a BSME from Santa Clara University and Stanford Graduate School of Business with a focus on management and strategy.

About AllocateRite, LLC: AllocateRite's cloud-based FinTech platform utilizes innovative adaptive intelligence, financial analytics and blockchain for data immutability to deliver portfolio investment strategies to sophisticated asset managers and consumers. The AllocateRite strategies (with respective Bloomberg tickers) US Domestic Composite (ARUSDOM), Diversified International Composite (ARINTNL), and Global Dynamic Composite (ARDYBLD) prioritize risk management and capital preservation.

For more information about AllocateRite's technology and autonomous Advisor platform, please visit www.allocaterite.com. AllocateRite is a Registered Investment Advisor with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

