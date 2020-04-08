08.04.2020 17:45:00

Allm Inc. Provides Diagnostic Data Set Available on 'Join' to Support the Fight Against COVID-19

BOSTON, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allm Inc. will provide a collection of coronavirus-related pneumonia chest CT images (hereafter "COVID-19 Image Set") to medical institutions free of charge.

Purpose
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it is expected that the number of cases will increase globally. Currently, PCR is necessary for the definitive diagnosis, but the procedure takes time and resources, and, thus, medical professionals resort to chest CT images for quicker diagnoses. For this reason, with the cooperation of medical institutions in Japan, Allm will provide the COVID-19 Image Set to share distinctive qualities when reading images. It'll be provided for free worldwide and regularly updated. Through Allm's communication platform, Join, medical professionals can access the COVID-19 Image Set in its DICOM viewer feature. Join will be provided for free, and Allm hopes these efforts will help control the spread of COVID-19 around the world.

Contents of Support 
The COVID-19 Image Set will be provided free of charge to medical institutions in Japan and abroad for the purpose of improving diagnostic accuracy of COVID-19 pneumonia cases. Each case includes information such as symptoms and progress.

  • Campaign Period
    Until the situation is determined to be under control by the Japanese government. Allm will notify you of the end of the free offer period to the email address of the eligible Join ID.

  • Eligibility
    Available for healthcare professionals, such as doctors and laboratory technicians in domestic and international medical institutions.

  • Access
    Please indicate your interest and contact Allm from the link below. Allm's staff will respond as soon as possible.
    https://www.allm.net/en/contact-en/

- If you're already using Join, please contact Allm with your Join ID (email address), name, medical institution and your department.
- If you're not registered with Join yet, Allm will temporarily provide an ID.

[Concerning the use of the COVID-19 Image Set]
The images provided in this initiative will be made available only for educational purposes. Allm Inc. may change all or part of the contents of this initiative without notice, take measures deemed necessary to ensure proper operation of this initiative, or terminate this initiative early due to various circumstances. Thank you for your understanding in advance. The user is responsible for any loss or damage caused by the use of the COVID-19 Image Set for non-educational purposes, and Allm cannot be held responsible for any such loss or damage.

Allm is also seeking cases that can be offered as COVID-19 case files. If you'd like to provide a case, please contact them at the address below.

About Allm Inc.
Allm Inc. is a Japan-based company providing ICT solutions in medicine and healthcare. We are actively engaged in global expansion of our medical ICT business, which includes "Join," a communication platform for medical professionals, and provide solutions to 19 countries.

Contact Information:
Regarding the Product:
Allm USA Inc. 
Phone: 857-209-5065 
Email: ussupport@allm.net

Regarding This Press Release and Provision of a Case:
Allm Inc.
Email: press@allm.jp

Related Images

the-covid-19-image-set.png
The COVID-19 Image Set

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allm-inc-provides-diagnostic-data-set-available-on-join-to-support-the-fight-against-covid-19-301037502.html

SOURCE Allm Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 411.90
0.86 %
Nestle 104.20
0.29 %
Sika 162.75
-0.03 %
Alcon 49.77
-0.38 %
The Swatch Grp 201.80
-0.39 %
LafargeHolcim 36.59
-1.93 %
CS Group 8.16
-1.95 %
ABB 17.21
-2.27 %
UBS Group 9.27
-2.40 %
Swisscom 519.60
-4.94 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
Ruhe vor dem Sturm am Ölmarkt
13:50
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
09:39
Vontobel: Eingefahrene Verluste wettmachen?
08:24
SMI-Erholung geht die Puste aus
07.04.20
Policy Analysis Through the Lens of Phase Transitions
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11:32
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
06.04.20
Schroders: Navigating the uncharted: How can private equity investors respond to the COVID-19 crisis?
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI und DAX schliessen mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Roche muss bei Risdiplam länger auf FDA-Urteil warten - Aktie schwächer
Im Kampf gegen Corona: Pharma-Konkurrenten werden zu Partnern
Santhera-Aktie mit zweistelligem Kursplus: Frisches Geld beschafft
Tesla-Aktie volatil: Tesla kürzt in USA Gehälter und streicht Löhne bei beurlaubten Arbeitern
Givaudan-Aktie tiefer trotz Wachstum im ersten Quartal - Dividendenpraxis bestätigt
ABB-Aktie fällt: Moody's senkt Rating
poenina-Aktie zieht an: poenina steigert Umsatz und Gewinn deutlich - Fusion mit Caleira geplant
Darum bleibt der Dollar schwach - zum Franken unter 0,97
SIG Combibloc-Aktie steigt: SIG-Aktionäre winken Dividende durch

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI mit Abgaben -- DAX gibt ab -- Dow fester -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind am Mittwoch Verluste zu verzeichnen. Die Wall Street zeigt sich hingegen leicht im Plus. In Fernost kamen die Indizes auf keinen gemeinsamen Nenner.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB