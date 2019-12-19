19.12.2019 19:41:00

ALLK LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of its Investigation of Allakos Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Allakos Inc. ("Allakos" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ALLK) from allegations that Allakos might have issued misleading information to the investing public.

On December 18, 2019, Seligman Research ("Seligman") published a report characterizing Allakos as "A Suspect Biotech with a Phase 2 Farce, Incredulous Trial Investigators, and Warning Signs of Potential Fraud."  In addition to many other issues, the Seligman report alleged the Company of having "buried the results for the two AK001 studies it conducted, but our research indicates a debacle."

On this news, Allakos's stock price fell $13.25 per share, or 10%, to close at $119.28 on December 18, 2019.

If you purchased Allakos securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/allakosinc-allk-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-233/apply/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

