10.04.2025 23:41:44

Allison Transmission Appoints Scott Mell As Chief Financial Officer

Allison Transmission Holdings
73.27 CHF 3.72%
(RTTNews) - Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.(ALSN) Thursday announced that it has named Scott Mell as its new Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective April 14.

Mell brings nearly 30 years of strategic financial leadership, with global experience across Asia, Europe, and South America and most recently serving as Chief Financial Officer at TriMas Corporation.

Mell succeeds Fred Bohley, who transitioned to Chief Operating Officer in June 2024 while continuing to serve as CFO during the interim.

ALSN closed Thursday's trading at $88.63 down $3.48 or 3.78 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.