21.05.2022 01:20:00

Allied Van Lines Identifies the Top 5 Cities Californians are Moving to

OAKBROOK, Ill., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Van Lines, one of the world's largest moving companies, has identified the top 5 cities Californians are moving to after the state's recent population decline. Every year, Allied Van Lines produces a Migration Map report based on their data to show relocation rates across the United States. Recent reports have shown that for the last two years, California has been identified as a state with one of the highest outbound rates, meaning more people are moving out of the state compared to the numbers moving in. In the past year, evidence has shown that around 175,000 people have relocated away from California. As an expert in relocation, Allied Van Lines has used their data and research to compile a list of the top 5 cities that Californians are relocating to.

Allied Van Lines - 2017 Most Recommended Moving Company by Women's Choice Awards.

The top five relocation cities for Californians that were named by Allied Van Lines are as follows:

  • Dallas, Texas
  • Austin, Texas
  • Seattle, Washington
  • Phoenix, Arizona
  • Houston, Texas

    • In addition to naming the top 5 cities that Californians are moving to, the article released by Allied Van Lines explores the reasons behind why California residents are departing in such high numbers. The article also explores what each destination city has to offer, along with reasons that Californians may be choosing these cities as a new place to call home.

    "Some of the reasons discussed in our recent article include quality of life changes, income taxes, and affordable housing. Our data has shown that Texas is a highly sought-after location for Californians, likely due to the low tax rates and surplus of affordable housing. The cost of living in Texas is significantly lower than what California residents experience," stated Steve McKenna, Vice President and General Manager, Allied Van Lines. "Regardless of the reasons, our data has shown that the five cities in our article are the top 5 destinations for California residents moving to a new state."

    Allied Van Lines has been named a leader in providing relocation services to corporations, consumers, government agencies, and non-profit organizations worldwide, with over 400 agent locations in North America. The moving company has been voted as America's Most Recommended Moving Company by Women's Choice Awards for five consecutive years and is an established global brand of SIRVA, Inc. As one of the leaders in the moving van industry, Allied Van Lines has the data and research tools required to analyze relocation patterns in the United States. The company's recently released article, titled "Where are Californians Moving To?" can be viewed by visiting https://www.allied.com/migration-map/2021/california.

    For more information about Allied Van Lines, go to www.allied.com.

    Contact: Ricardo Ramos

    Ricardo.ramos@alliedvan.com

     


    Allied Van Lines

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allied-van-lines-identifies-the-top-5-cities-californians-are-moving-to-301552357.html

    SOURCE Allied Van Lines

