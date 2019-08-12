12.08.2019 13:54:00

Allied Orion Group Chosen to Manage FalconView Apartments in Colorado Springs

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Orion Group has been chosen to manage FalconView Apartments, a 288-unit, luxury apartment community under construction in Colorado Springs. The firm continues to expand its management portfolio in Colorado and has established its footprint in Colorado Springs.

Located at 10691 Cadence Point, the Class A community projected to open in October of 2019 will feature one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with generous living space and spectacular, unobstructed views of Pikes Peak and the United States Air Force Academy. FalconView will offer easy access to I-25 and is located 12 miles north of downtown Colorado Springs and 50 miles south of Denver.  The new community will be convenient to the area's most significant employers:  Lockheed Martin, Cherwell Software, Northrup Grumman and Hewlett Packard.

"FalconView is setting a new standard for living in Northern Colorado Springs, and we're confident Allied Orion Group will curate an exceptional resident experience," said Cyndi Thomas, Executive Vice President and Partner at Etkin Johnson Real Estate Partners, which owns FalconView. "Our vision for FalconView is to create a low-density community that feels more like a neighborhood, providing ample opportunity for residents to connect, relax and enjoy the outdoors." 

FalconView will offer amenities such as an outdoor pool, hot tub/spa, community clubhouse with complimentary Wi-Fi, state-of-the-art fitness center, gated entrance, convenient ski, snowboard and bike maintenance stations, business center, volleyball court, resident recycling center, leash-free dog park, and dog wash/grooming station. In addition, the community has no breed-restrictions.

Each apartment home features intelligent kitchen design with center islands, granite countertops, custom cabinetry and energy-efficient, stainless-steel appliances, full-size washer/dryer, wood-style flooring, walk-in closets, fireplaces, free-standing showers, garden tubs, central air conditioning, nest thermostats, private balconies or patios with mountain views, and private garage options.

"We are excited about our recent expansion into Colorado Springs and to forge a new management partnership with Etkin Johnson," said Loyal Proffitt, President of Allied Orion Group, "We plan to continue to develop our portfolio and presence in Colorado over the next couple of years and are fully committed to the success of the FalconView."

Allied Orion Group is a leading fully integrated, multifamily real estate investment, construction and property management firm headquartered in Houston, Texas, with additional offices in Denver, Dallas and San Antonio.  Allied Orion Group has acquired or developed more than 15,000 multifamily units with a total aggregate value of approximately $1.3 billion, and has a growing portfolio of 23,000+ apartment homes under management throughout the nation.  For more information, visit www.allied-orion.com.  

About Etkin Johnson

Since the company's founding in 1989, Etkin Johnson Real Estate Partners has built an extensive real estate portfolio of income-producing properties with favorable appreciation potential. In total, we have developed and acquired more than 90 high-quality properties across Colorado's Front Range, totaling over 9.2 million square feet. Our current portfolio includes office and industrial properties totaling more than 3 million square feet, along with multifamily and hospitality holdings. For more information, please visit etkinjohnson.com.

Contact: Carrie Saks
713-622-5844  
219740@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allied-orion-group-chosen-to-manage-falconview-apartments-in-colorado-springs-300899933.html

SOURCE Allied Orion Group

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
DAX-Future: Neue, kurzfristige Trading-Range
11:15
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
11:07
SMI nicht kleinzukriegen
11:05
Vontobel: derimail - Nestlé, Novartis, Roche mit doppelter Renditechance
09:00
Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Die Wachstumssorgen werden größer
06:21
Dialy Markets: SMI – Erst short, dann long / Apple – Wohin des Weges?
09.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Société Générale SA, BNP Paribas, ING
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.08.19
Schroders: Der Wendepunkt für erneuerbare Energien betrifft auch Anleger
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Die Wachstumssorgen werden grösser

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bank of America: Wieso die Ölpreise abstürzen werden
Weshalb der Euro wieder unter 1,09 Franken fällt - auch Greenback rückläufig
Schweizerische Nationalbank (SNB) dürfte erneut interveniert haben
ABB-Aktie gewinnt: ABB ernennt Björn Rosengren zum neuen Konzernchef - Grossaktionär Investor zufrieden
ams schlägt OSRAM neues Übernahmeangebot vor - OSRAM-Aktie schiesst zweistellig hoch, ams-Papiere im Sinkflug
SMI noch knapp im Plus -- DAX rutscht ab -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneinig
Falsche Behauptungen? Tesla-Chef Elon Musk darf Model 3 nicht "sicherstes Auto" nennen
Warum der Euro unter 1,09 Franken notiert - auch zum Dollar schwächer
Auftragsfantasien: Meyer Burger-Aktien haussieren
Darum ist die Nachfrage nach Gold in diesem Jahr so stark gewachsen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI noch knapp im Plus -- DAX rutscht ab -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneinig
Gewinnmitnahmen lassen die Gewinne am heimischen Aktienmarkt etwas abschmelzen. Der DAX rutscht inzwischen unter die Nulllinie. In Asien ging es zum Wochenauftakt in verschiedene Richtungen - Japan im Feiertag.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB