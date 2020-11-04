SMI 10’287 2.8%  SPI 12’801 2.7%  Dow 27’848 1.3%  DAX 12’324 2.0%  Euro 1.0692 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’161 2.0%  Gold 1’903 -0.3%  Dollar 0.9122 0.0%  Öl 41.1 2.4% 

Trump ruft sich zum Wahlsieger aus ! Schauen Sie eine aktuelle Einschätzung auf BX Swiss TV! -w-
<
04.11.2020 22:15:00

Allied Motion Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) ("Allied Motion” or the "Company”), a designer and manufacturer that sells precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions to the global market, announced that its Board of Directors, at its meeting today, approved a quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 2, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 18, 2020. Allied Motion has approximately 9.8 million shares of its common stock outstanding.

About Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Allied Motion (Nasdaq: AMOT) designs, manufactures and sells precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions used in a broad range of industries within our major served markets, which include Vehicle, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. Headquartered in Amherst, NY, the Company has global operations and sells into markets across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe and Asia.

Allied Motion is focused on controlled motion applications and is known worldwide for its expertise in electro-magnetic, mechanical and electronic motion technology. Its products include brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gear motors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, incremental and absolute optical encoders, active (electronic) and passive (magnetic) filters for power quality and harmonic issues, and other controlled motion-related products.

The Company’s growth strategy is focused on being the controlled motion solutions leader in its selected target markets by leveraging its "technology/know how” to develop integrated precision solutions that utilize multiple Allied Motion technologies to "change the game” and create higher value solutions for its customers. The Company routinely posts news and other important information on its website at www.alliedmotion.com.

