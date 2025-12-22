Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’172 0.3%  SPI 18’088 0.2%  Dow 48’135 0.4%  DAX 24’288 0.4%  Euro 0.9315 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’760 0.3%  Gold 4’339 0.1%  Bitcoin 70’170 3.3%  Dollar 0.7955 0.1%  Öl 60.5 1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
UBS-Investment-Check: KI bleibt der Megatrend des Jahres 2026
Danone-Portfolio im Check: Welche Marken wirklich zum Konzern gehören
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Börsenampel auf Rot? An diesen Indikatoren erkennt man das Ende der Rally
So bewegen sich die Preise von Gold, Öl, Silber und Weizen am Abend
Suche...
22.12.2025 04:22:14

Allied Gold Commences Phase 1 Expansion At Sadiola

(RTTNews) - Allied Gold Corporation (AAUC, AAUC.TO) announced the successful start of operations at its Sadiola mine, marking a major milestone in the Company's transformational growth strategy. The commencement of ore processing through the newly installed fresh ore comminution circuit under the Phase 1 expansion is expected to significantly enhance production, reduce costs, and increase cash flows.

With the new circuit in place, Sadiola can now increase the proportion of fresh ore in its feed from approximately 20% to 60%, at a throughput of 5.7 million tonnes per annum. This improvement is expected to materially enhance operational flexibility. The first quarter of 2026 will be the first full quarter to benefit from higher-grade fresh ore, with production levels expected to vary in the medium term as mining progresses toward multi-year higher-grade pushbacks.

Allied is also advancing engineering and design work for the installation of a pre-leach thickener in 2026, which will expand fresh and transitional ore processing capacity. In addition, upgrades to the processing plant's control systems are planned to improve efficiency and reduce operating costs. These initiatives form part of the Phase 2 expansion, scheduled to commence late next year, which will further increase production capacity and metallurgical recoveries.

Upon completion of Phase 1, Sadiola is expected to deliver annual production of 200,000 to 230,000 ounces of gold starting in 2026 — representing a 17% to nearly 30% increase compared to 2023 levels. Phase 2, targeted for completion by 2029, is expected to provide additional long-term production growth.

In the current quarter, Sadiola expects to produce approximately 60,000 ounces of gold, a 40% increase over the average of prior quarters this year. Strong contributions from Allied's Côte d'Ivoire operations, particularly the Bonikro mine, are expected to lift overall quarterly production to more than 113,000 ounces — up nearly 30% from earlier quarters and 13% higher than the same period last year.

Allied Gold continues to maintain its full-year guidance of over 375,000 ounces of gold production.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

Inside Trading & Investment

19.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tecan, VAT Group
19.12.25 Vontobel wünscht frohe Festtage und einen guten Rutsch ins neue Jahr
19.12.25 Das Rekordhoch im Blick
19.12.25 Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen
19.12.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Allzeithoch im Blick
18.12.25 Julius Bär: 18.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
18.12.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 18.12.2025
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’687.65 19.90 SD4B8U
Short 13’977.62 13.68 SW5BQU
Short 14’482.96 8.94 B5HSYU
SMI-Kurs: 13’171.85 19.12.2025 17:30:54
Long 12’605.59 19.61 SRWBTU
Long 12’330.94 13.83 S9VBDU
Long 11’793.69 8.88 SHFB5U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Saxo Predictions 2026: Zündet der SpaceX-Börsengang die nächste Stufe der Weltraumwirtschaft?
KW 51: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Tesla-Rally durch KI? Piper Sandler hebt FSD-Fortschritte hervor
Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Mittwochshandels im Minus
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Deutsche Bank AG: Airbus SE-Aktie erhält Buy
Kryptowährungen: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.
Bitcoin-Bullrun 2026: Krypto-Börse prognostiziert Kursziel von 170'000 Dollar
KW 48: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Top-Rankings

KW 51: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 51: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 51: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
05:49 Nach vier Jahren Chaos wird A45 im Sauerland freigegeben
05:49 Asean-Staaten befassen sich mit Thailand-Kambodscha-Konflikt
05:49 INDEX-MONITOR: Zahlreiche Wechsel in MDax und SDax - Dax unverändert
05:49 WOCHENAUSBLICK: Starker Dax vor kurzer Weihnachtswoche
05:41 'Längst geboten': Günther will bundesweite Zuckersteuer
05:40 Abgeordnete wollen Freigabe aller Epstein-Akten erzwingen
05:38 US-Vizepräsident Vance: Es ist wieder OK, weiß zu sein
05:37 Hersteller testen scharfen Schuss mit neuer Drohnenwaffe
05:36 Umfrage: Jeder Zweite glaubt an vorzeitiges Regierungsende
05:36 Trump ernennt Sondergesandten für Grönland