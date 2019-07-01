Allied Environmental Services, Inc. Welcomes Richard Wehrle as Project Manager

LIMA, Ohio, July 01, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allied Environmental Services, Inc., one of the Great Lakes region's premier environmental and industrial services providers, recently announced the hire of Richard Wehrle as Project Manager for its Lima, Ohio location. Mr. Wehrle brings over 30 years of project management experience in industrial cleaning and environmental field services.

To accommodate increased customer demand resulting from a successful 2018, Allied Environmental Services, Inc (Allied) is expanding its professional project management staff. According to Allied CEO, Steve Carr, the addition of Mr. Wehrle will be instrumental to the company's growth. "Richard possesses decades of experience in conducting and managing environmental remediation and industrial cleaning projects in wide-ranging settings", stated Carr. "Richard has successfully completed projects both small and large all over the United States from the gulf coast to Alaska. His experience, knowledge and leadership will be a welcome addition to the Allied team", added Carr.

Mr. Wehrle comes to Allied after serving as Senior Project Manager of North Shore Environmental Construction of Germantown, WI. Mr. Wehrle's experience includes managing large-scale emergency spill response and remediation projects, and industrial cleaning/maintenance projects with specialization in landfill maintenance, hazmat remediation, and storage tank services.

About Allied Environmental Services, Inc.

Allied Environmental Services, Inc. (Allied) is an industrial maintenance and environmental field services firm headquartered in Lima, Ohio, with a full-service branch location in Buffalo, New York. Allied provides professional on-site services to private industry, government and military facilities, railroads, municipalities, schools, and hospitals throughout the Great Lakes region. Allied specializes in industrial cleaning, vacuum-truck and hydroblasting services, storage tank maintenance, hazardous materials management, industrial coatings application, asbestos and lead paint abatement, emergency spill response, contaminant remediation and site restoration, and underground storage tank closure.

For more information please visit Allied's website at http://www.alliedesi.com, or contact the main office at (800) 992-5781.

SOURCE Allied Environmental Services, Inc.