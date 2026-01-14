Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’365 -0.5%  SPI 18’404 -0.5%  Dow 49’192 -0.8%  DAX 25’421 0.1%  Euro 0.9328 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’030 0.2%  Gold 4’587 -0.2%  Bitcoin 76’566 5.3%  Dollar 0.8009 0.0%  Öl 65.5 1.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall345850Lonza1384101Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Logitech2575132
Top News
Zuckerfabriken Aarberg und Frauenfeld-Aktie: Betrieb in Frauenfeld wieder aufgenommen
Avolta-Aktie: Neugestaltung von 12 Food- und Getränkestandorten am Flughafen Genf
HIAG-Aktie: NorthC Schweiz wird durch langjährigen Mietvertrag zu einem der grössten HIAG-Mieter
Erste Schätzungen: ING Group stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Erste Schätzungen: Samsung verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Suche...

Allianz Aktie 322646 / DE0008404005

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

14.01.2026 05:00:11

Allianz Risk Barometer 2026: Cyber remains top business risk but AI fastest riser at #2 in Asia Pacific

Allianz
355.04 CHF 0.77%
Kaufen Verkaufen


EQS Newswire / 14/01/2026 / 05:00 CET/CEST

  • Cyber, especially ransomware attacks, ranks as the #1 risk for companies of all sizes (36% of responses)
  • Artificial Intelligence is the biggest riser and jumps from #9 to #2 (32%), highlighting the emerging risks for companies in almost all industry sectors
  • Business interruption, strongly connected to geopolitical risks and natural catastrophes, remains a significant concern at #3
    SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 January 2026 - Cyber incidents created many headlines in 2025 and are still the biggest worry for companies in Asia Pacific and globally in 2026, according to the Allianz Risk Barometer. The past year has also been a significant one for accelerated adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), which is reflected in its ranking as the biggest riser in the annual survey at #2 as a complex source of operational, legal, and reputational risk for businesses. For the first time in five years, Business interruption is not in the top two risks for Asia Pacific, dropping to #3. Yet, this peril remains a significant concern given it can be a consequence of other risks in the top 10.

    721807-APAC-Top-10-risks-jpg-550.jpeg
    Asia Pacific Top 10 risks

    Allianz Commercial CEO Thomas Lillelund comments: "Following the volatility and uncertainty of 2025, businesses continue to face interconnected and highly complex risks in 2026's fast-changing environment. Given the continuing rise of AI across society and industry, it is unsurprising that it is the big mover in the Allianz Risk Barometer. As well as bringing huge opportunities, its transformative potential and rapid evolution and adoption are also reshaping the risk landscape, making it a standout concern for firms of all sizes worldwide, alongside other more established threats."

    Christian Sandric, Allianz Commercial President, Commercial, Asia Pacific, says, "The evolving risk landscape, particularly in the areas of cyber threats and the adoption of AI, pose new challenges to businesses in the region. With Asian economies playing a pivotal role in global and regional trade, the potential for business interruption also remains a significant concern. This volatile environment stresses the importance of resilience in a business' supply chain, response measures, and risk management strategies to withstand and recover from disruptions."

    Cyber risks the biggest concern for companies

    Cyber incidents is the top risk in Asia Pacific, and a top three risk in Australia, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Asia Pacific region experienced the most cyberattacks in 2024, increasing 13% year-on-year and accounting for 34% of attacks globally. While businesses in Asia, in particular large companies, have shown an increase in cyber resilience and appetite for cyber risk transfer solutions, their overall cyber coverage is generally lower compared to American or European peers and a significant portion of large organizations still remain self-insured.

    Globally, cyber incidents is the top risk for the fifth year in a row, with its highest-ever score (42% of responses), and by a higher margin than ever before (+10%). It ranks as the main corporate concern in every region (Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Africa and Middle East). The continued presence of cyber at the top of the Allianz Risk Barometer reflects a deepening reliance on digital technology at a time when the cyber threat landscape, and geopolitical and regulatory environments, are fast evolving.

    AI creates emerging risks as well as new business opportunities

    Ranking #2 in Asia Pacific, AI is a top three risk and biggest riser in Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, and Singapore, economies which are in the top 50% in terms of AI readiness. More than 90% of companies in the region are planning to scale up Generative AI over two years, with a focus on managing costs and lifting revenues.

    Globally, AI has surged into the top tier of business concerns, rising to #2 (32%) in 2026 from #10 in 2025 – the biggest jump in this year's ranking. It is a big mover in all regions – ranked #2 also in the Americas, Africa and the Middle East, and #3 in Europe – and is a growing risk for companies of all sizes too, moving into the top three for large, mid-sized and smaller firms. As AI adoption accelerates and becomes more deeply embedded in core business operations, respondents expect AI-related risks to intensify, especially when it comes to liability concerns. The rapid spread of generative and agentic AI systems, paired with their growing real-world use, has raised awareness of just how exposed organizations have become.

    Business interruption strongly connected to geopolitical risks and natural catastrophes

    Business interruption (BI) is the third most significant risk in Asia Pacific and a top three risk in China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, and South Korea. The closely linked risk of changes in legislation and regulation – which includes trade tariffs – ranks #4 (25%), unchanged year-on-year driven by concerns over growing protectionism. Commerce is increasingly taking place between geopolitically aligned economies, resulting in new paths in global trade and the emergence of next generation trade hubs, including Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand in the region.

    2025 marked a shift towards protectionist trade policies and tariff wars that brought uncertainty to the world economy. Geopolitical risks are putting supply chains under increasing pressure, but as risks rise, just 3% of Allianz Risk Barometer respondents view their supply chains as "very resilient". In the past year alone, trade restrictions have tripled to affect an estimated US$2.7trn of merchandise – nearly 20% of global imports according to Allianz Trade – fueling companies exploring trends such as friendshoring and regionalization. These developments lead to a high-risk perception – 29% of respondents rank BI as a top peril, placing it at #3 globally, although it drops a position year-on-year.

    Natural catastrophes ranks #5 (22%) in Asia Pacific, and is a top three risk in Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, and Thailand. The region experienced several natural catastrophes in 2025, including the Myanmar Earthquake, Typhoons Matmo, Ragasa, and Bualoi, Cyclone Alfred, wildfires in South Korea, as well as floods in Malaysia and Thailand. A delayed onset of the tropical cyclone season resulted in flooding and landslides, exerting a high human and economic toll in Asia where the insurance gap remains high at over 80%. According to research, there has been a significant increase in the intensity of tropical cyclones in recent decades, and these trends are linked to rising ocean temperatures and climate change, which retains its #6 ranking (19%) in the survey.

    Resources:
    Hashtag: #Allianz #AllianzCommercial #AllianzRiskBarometer #ARB2026

    The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

    About Allianz Commercial

    Allianz Commercial is the center of expertise and global line of Allianz Group for insuring mid-sized businesses, large enterprises and specialist risks. Among our customers are the world's largest consumer brands, financial institutions and industry players, the global aviation and shipping industry as well as family-owned and medium enterprises which are the backbone of the economy. We also cover unique risks such as offshore wind parks, infrastructure projects or film productions. Powered by the employees, financial strength, and network of the world's #1 insurance brand, we work together to help our customers prepare for what's ahead: They trust us in providing a wide range of traditional and alternative risk transfer solutions, outstanding risk consulting and Multinational services as well as seamless claims handling. Allianz Commercial brings together the large corporate insurance business of Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) and the commercial insurance business of national Allianz Property & Casualty entities serving mid-sized companies. We are present in over 200 countries and territories either through our own teams or the Allianz Group network and partners. In 2024, the integrated business of Allianz Commercial generated around €18 billion in gross premium globally. https://commercial.allianz.com/

    225647
    News Source: Allianz Commercial

    14/01/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
    The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

    Media archive at www.todayir.com
    View original content: EQS News

    Nachrichten zu Allianz

    • Relevant
    • Alle
    • vom Unternehmen
    • ?
    mehr Nachrichten

    Analysen zu Allianz

    • Alle
    • Kaufen
    • Hold
    • Verkaufen
    • ?
    07.01.26 Allianz Hold Deutsche Bank AG
    17.12.25 Allianz Neutral UBS AG
    08.12.25 Allianz Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
    02.12.25 Allianz Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
    01.12.25 Allianz Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
    mehr Analysen
    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

    Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

    Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

    CHF
    Hinzufügen

    3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch

    Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
    NEU✅ Lam Research
    NEU✅ Safran SA
    NEU✅ HSBC Holdings

    inklusive Rebalancing:
    ❌ Quanta Services Inc
    ❌ AENA
    ❌ Trane Technologies

    https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

    3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch

    Inside Trading & Investment

    13.01.26 Julius Bär: 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Siemens Energy AG
    13.01.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Richemont, UBS
    13.01.26 Marktüberblick: Nikkei 225 bricht aus
    13.01.26 Die Luft wird dünner
    13.01.26 Anlegen, wo die Zukunft bereits Gegenwart ist
    13.01.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Auf Rekordniveau in die neue Woche
    07.01.26 3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch
    12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
    mehr

    Mini-Futures auf SMI

    Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
    Short 13’891.98 19.46 SVRBMU
    Short 14’181.87 13.70 BC7SLU
    Short 14’692.92 8.98 S29BTU
    SMI-Kurs: 13’364.73 13.01.2026 17:31:11
    Long 12’765.31 19.18 SFDBEU
    Long 12’486.26 13.70 SXPBDU
    Long 11’961.27 8.95 SZDBEU
    Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

    Aktien in diesem Artikel

    Allianz 344.60 0.44% Allianz

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS reagieren erneut auf geopolitische Spannungen
    Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
    Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
    NVIDIA-Aktie, Gold und Co.: Dieser überraschende Aufsteiger zählt nun zu den Top-Assets der Welt
    Silber vor der Konsolidierung? Commerzbank mit Prognose für 2026
    ams-OSRAM-Aktie leichter: Fortgeschrittene Verhandlungen über Verkauf von Geschäftsaktivitäten
    Analyse: Deutsche Bank AG vergibt Buy an Rheinmetall-Aktie
    NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA fällt am Nachmittag
    D-Wave Quantum-Aktie stärker: Übernahme von Quantum Circuits beschäftigt Anleger weiterhin
    E.ON-Aktie im Minus: E.ON platziert milliardenschwere Bonds

    Top-Rankings

    KW 2: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
    Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
    Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
    KW 2: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
    Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
    Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
    Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 2: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
    Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
    Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
    Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

    finanzen.net News

    Datum Titel
    06:24 Chinas Außenhandel erreicht 2025 Rekordüberschuss - Erwartungen übertroffen
    06:23 Schlotterbeck nach Guirassy-Tor: 'Knoten geplatzt'
    06:23 Nasa will weiter einen Atomreaktor auf dem Mond bauen
    06:22 Knappe Mehrheit hat Vorräte für Krisen angelegt
    06:15 Lob und Kritik für Verschärfung bei Medizin-Cannabis
    06:15 Umfrage: Klare Mehrheit stellt sich hinter Grönland
    06:14 US-Ansprüche: USA und Dänemark reden über Grönland
    06:13 Gesetzentwurf im US-Senat würde Grönland-Annexion verbieten
    06:13 Wadephul: Über Grönland entscheiden die Bewohner
    06:10 Ersatzverkehr Hamburg-Berlin bleibt Geduldsprobe für Pendler