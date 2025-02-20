Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Alliant Energy Aktie [Valor: 804371 / ISIN: US0188021085]
21.02.2025 00:22:02

Alliant Energy Corp Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

Alliant Energy
55.40 CHF -0.86%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $150 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $121 million, or $0.47 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Alliant Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $182 million or $0.70 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.6% to $976 million from $961 million last year.

Alliant Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $150 Mln. vs. $121 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.58 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue: $976 Mln vs. $961 Mln last year.

