Alliant Energy Aktie 804371 / US0188021085
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01.05.2026 00:22:26
Alliant Energy Corp Q1 Income Climbs
(RTTNews) - Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's bottom line came in at $224 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $213 million, or $0.83 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Alliant Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $212 million or $0.82 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 5.0% to $1.184 billion from $1.128 billion last year.
Alliant Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $224 Mln. vs. $213 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.87 vs. $0.83 last year. -Revenue: $1.184 Bln vs. $1.128 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 3.36 To $ 3.46
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