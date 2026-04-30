Alliant Energy Corp Q1 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $224 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $213 million, or $0.83 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Alliant Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $212 million or $0.82 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.0% to $1.184 billion from $1.128 billion last year.

Alliant Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $224 Mln. vs. $213 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.87 vs. $0.83 last year. -Revenue: $1.184 Bln vs. $1.128 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 3.36 To $ 3.46