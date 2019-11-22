22.11.2019 22:06:00

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of October 31, 2019.







AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.








Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority  (Metropolitan Transportation Authority Ded Tax)  Series 2016A  5.25%, 11/15/35

2.56%

2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue    Series 2012  5.00%, 1/01/29

2.22%

3) Massachusetts School Building Authority  (Massachusetts School Building Authority Sales Tax)  Series 2011B  5.00%, 10/15/32

2.03%

4) Central Plains Energy Project  (Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The))  Series 2017A  5.00%, 9/01/42

2.00%

5) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL    Series 2018  5.00%, 2/01/46

1.72%

6) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority(CHF - Wilmington LLC)  AGM    5.00%, 7/01/58

1.68%

7) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue    Series 2013B  5.00%, 7/01/30

1.65%

8) Detroit Downtown Development Authority  AGM  Series 2018A  5.00%, 7/01/48

1.61%

9) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority  (Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Inc.)  Series 2014  5.00%, 11/15/39

1.51%

10) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp.    Series 2018A  5.00%, 6/01/46

1.49%




Sector/Industry Breakdown


Portfolio %

Revenue



Health Care - Not-for-Profit


19.02%

Airport


8.88%

Toll Roads/Transit


7.37%

Electric Utility


4.85%

Revenue - Miscellaneous


4.77%

Water & Sewer


3.02%

Prepay Energy


2.68%

Higher Education - Public


1.74%

Port


1.52%

Tobacco Securitization


1.49%

Industrial Development - Utility


1.03%

Higher Education - Private


0.71%

Senior Living


0.27%

Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public


0.27%

Industrial Development - Industry


0.19%

SUBTOTAL


57.81%

Tax Supported



Special Tax


19.06%

State G.O.


6.64%

Local G.O.


3.32%

Tax-Supported State Lease


2.39%

Assessment District


2.10%

Tax-Supported Local Lease


0.58%

SUBTOTAL


34.09%

Prerefunded/ETM


7.02%

Insured/Guaranteed



Guaranteed


0.79%

SUBTOTAL


0.79%

Cash Equivalents



Investment Companies


0.29%

SUBTOTAL


0.29%

Total


100.00%




State Breakdown


Portfolio %

New York


11.75%

California


10.60%

Pennsylvania


7.85%

New Jersey


7.77%

Illinois


7.69%

Michigan


6.85%

Florida


5.44%

Connecticut


5.37%

Texas


4.95%

South Carolina


3.07%

Massachusetts


2.42%

Alabama


2.40%

Nebraska


2.00%

Wisconsin


1.68%

North Carolina


1.61%

Minnesota


1.50%

Oklahoma


1.48%

Tennessee


1.39%

Colorado


1.25%

Utah


1.19%

Hawaii


1.16%

Maryland


1.11%

Georgia


1.10%

Ohio


1.04%

District of Columbia


0.99%

Guam


0.88%

Kansas


0.86%

Kentucky


0.84%

Oregon


0.77%

Arizona


0.68%

West Virginia


0.66%

Puerto Rico


0.48%

Arkansas


0.32%

Indiana


0.20%

Iowa


0.19%

Louisiana


0.17%

Other


0.29%

Total Investments


100.00%




Credit Quality Breakdown


Portfolio %

AAA


8.04%

AA


30.96%

A


37.99%

BBB


12.28%

BB


1.55%

B


0.19%

CC


0.27%

D


0.00%

Not Rated


1.41%

Pre-refunded Bonds


7.02%

Short-Term Investments


0.29%

Total Investments


100.00%




Bonds By Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 year


0.29%

1 to 5 years


0.95%

5 to 10 years


15.05%

10 to 20 years


42.95%

20 to 30 years


35.97%

More Than 30 years


4.79%

Other


0.00%

Total Investments


100.00%




Portfolio Statistics:



AMT Percent:


10.33%

Average Coupon:


5.13%

Percentage of Leverage:



Bank Borrowing:


0.00%

Investment Operations:


0.12%

Auction Preferred Shares (APS):


0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:


3.97%

Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares (VMTPs):

35.13%

Total Fund Leverage:


39.22%*

Average Effective Maturity:


5.68  Years

Effective Duration:


4.98  Years

Total Net Assets:


$437.84 Million**

Common Stock Net Asset Value:


$15.23

Number of Holdings:


169

Portfolio Turnover:


22%





* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 3.97% through the use of tender option bonds, 35.13%  in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 0.120% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.


** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.


The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.


 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-national-municipal-income-fund-releases-monthly-portfolio-update-300964035.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:28
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
13:30
OPEC+ will Produktion bis Mitte 2020 gedrosselt halten
13:22
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Kering SA, adidas AG, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
08:54
SMI hält Kontakt zum Hoch
07:21
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Steigender Trendkanal bestätigt / LafargeHolcim – Aktie in Seitwärtsspanne
21.11.19
Handelsstreit sorgt für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
18.11.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
Handelsstreit sorgt für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

So sieht Warren Buffetts Portfolio im 3. Quartal 2019 aus
Investment-Legende George Soros: Diese Aktien hat er im Depot
SMI beendet den Handel im Minus -- DAX grenzt Verluste ein -- Wall Street letztlich etwas schwächer -- Hang Seng schliesst tiefrot
Ford stellt starke Tesla-Konkurrenz vor - Credit Suisse: Tesla-Aktie vor massivem Kursrutsch
Comet sieht sich für 2. Halbjahr auf Kurs - Comet-Aktie hebt zweistellig ab
SMI verabschiedet sich mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones im Plus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
ARYZTA-Aktie deutlich im Minus: ARYZTA schrumpft zum Jahresauftakt - Ausblick jedoch bestätigt
Tesla-Aktie verliert - Tesla präsentiert futuristischen Elektro-Pickup Cybertruck
US-Präsidentschaftswahlen 2020: Der Markt wird in einem Fall "definitiv" einstürzen
LVMH erhöht offenbar das Angebot für Tiffany - Tiffany-Aktie legt zu, LVMH-Aktie tiefer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verabschiedet sich mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones im Plus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Freitag freundlich. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es nach oben. Der DAX bewegte sich auf grünem Terrain. An den asiatischen Börsen waren die Vorzeichen vor dem Wochenende unterschiedlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;