24.12.2020 22:06:00

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed–end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's fourth fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2020.

Total net assets of the Fund* on October 31, 2020 were $429,461,776 as compared with $438,626,913 on July 31, 2020, and $437,837,570 on October 31, 2019. On October 31, 2020, the net asset value per share of common stock was $14.94 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.


October 31, 2020

July 31, 2020

October 31, 2019

Total Net Assets

$429,461,776

$438,626,913

$437,837,570

NAV Per Share

$14.94

$15.26

$15.23

Shares Outstanding

28,744,936

28,744,936

28,744,936

For the period August 1, 2020 through October 31, 2020, total net investment income was $4,428,309 or $0.15 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was ($9,000,579) or ($0.31) per share of common stock for the same period.


Fourth Quarter

Ended

October 31, 2020

Third Quarter

Ended

July 31, 2020

Fourth Quarter

Ended

October 31, 2019

Total Net Investment Income

$4,428,309

$4,698,453

$3,673,320

Per Share

$0.15

$0.16

$0.13

Total Net Realized/

  Unrealized Gain (Loss)

($9,000,579)

$39,629,577

1,910,723

Per Share

($0.31)

$1.38

$0.07

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-national-municipal-income-fund-inc-reports-fourth-quarter-earnings-301198448.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

