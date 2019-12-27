27.12.2019 23:15:00

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's fourth fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2019.

Total net assets of the Fund* on October 31, 2019 were $437,837,570 as compared with $438,958,790 on July 31, 2019, and $490,555,348 on October 31, 2018.  On October 31, 2019, the net asset value per share of common stock was $15.23 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.


October 31, 2019


July 31, 2019


October 31, 2018

Total Net Assets

$ 437,837,570


$ 438,958,790


$490,555,348

NAV Per Share

$15.23


$15.18


$13.86

Shares Outstanding

28,744,936


28,744,936


28,744,936

For the period August 1, 2019 through October 31, 2019, total net investment income was $3,673,320 or $0.13 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $1,910,723 or $0.07 per share of common stock for the same period.


Fourth Quarter

Ended

October 31, 2019

Third Quarter

Ended

July 31, 2019

Fourth Quarter

Ended

October 31, 2018

Total Net Investment Income

$3,673,320

$3,784,240

$4,297,472

Per Share

$0.13

$0.13

$0.15

Total Net Realized/

  Unrealized Gain (Loss)

1,910,723

12,283,811

($14,273,226)

Per Share

$0.07

$0.43

($0.50)


* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-national-municipal-income-fund-inc-reports-fourth-quarter-earnings-300979607.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

