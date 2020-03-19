AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. And AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Announce Change Of Location Of The Joint Annual Meeting Of Stockholders To Be Held On Mar...

NEW YORK, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. ("ANMIF"; NYSE: AFB) and AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. ("AGHIF"; NYSE: AWF), each a registered closed-end investment company, announced today that the location of the 2020 Joint Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Meeting") of AGHIF and ANMIF (each, a "Fund" and collectively, the "Funds") has been changed. As previously announced, the Meeting will be held on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. In light of public health concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic, the Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Meeting in person.

As described in the proxy materials for the Meeting previously distributed, any stockholder of record of AGHIF or ANMIF as of the close of business on February 18, 2020 is entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting or any postponement or adjournment thereof. To participate in the Meeting at www.meetingcenter.io/221622634 , stockholders must enter the Meeting ID (221622634) and password (AFB2020). Stockholders must also enter the control number found on the stockholder's proxy card, voting instruction form or notice previously received. Stockholders may vote during the Meeting by following the instructions available on the Meeting website during the Meeting.

If a stockholder holds shares through an intermediary, such as a bank or broker, the stockholder must register in advance to attend the Meeting. To register, the stockholder must submit proof of his or her proxy power (legal proxy) reflecting his or her Fund holdings along with his or her name and email address to Computershare Fund Services, the Funds' tabulator. Stockholders may forward an email from the stockholder's intermediary or attach an image of the stockholder's legal proxy to legalproxy@computershare.com. Requests for registration must be received no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Stockholders will receive a confirmation email from Computershare of the stockholder's registration and a control number that will allow the stockholder to vote at the Meeting.

Whether or not a stockholder plans to attend the Meeting, the Funds urge stockholders to vote and authorize the stockholder's proxy in advance of the Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Meeting. The Proxy Statement is available on the Internet at www.alliancebernstein.com/abfundsproxy . The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be exercised to vote a stockholder's shares in connection with the Meeting.

