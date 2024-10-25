Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’178 0.0%  SPI 16’206 0.1%  Dow 42’328 -0.1%  DAX 19’464 0.1%  Euro 0.9363 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’943 0.2%  Gold 2’737 0.0%  Bitcoin 58’613 -0.7%  Dollar 0.8665 0.1%  Öl 75.9 1.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Tesla11448018
Top News
Wahlsieg von Kamala Harris: Rally oder Crash? Darauf sollten Anleger vorbereitet sein
Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 mit positivem Vorzeichen
S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 am Freitagmittag im Aufwind
Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ Composite bewegt sich am Mittag im Plus
Minuszeichen in New York: Dow Jones notiert mittags im Minus
Suche...

Alliance Trust Aktie [Valor: 2494708 / ISIN: GB00B11V7W98]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.10.2024 18:17:16

Alliance Witan PLC - Transaction In Own Shares

Alliance Trust
12.16 GBP 0.33%
Kaufen Verkaufen
Alliance Witan PLC
LEI: 213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55
  
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
 
Alliance Witan PLC ("the Company”) announces that today the Company purchased 100,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 1,216.0p per share, to be held in Treasury.
 
Following the transaction, the Company’s issued share capital comprises 405,193,982 ordinary shares of which 4,202,000 ordinary shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company is 400,991,982 ordinary shares.
 
For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in Treasury and should use the figure 400,991,982 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.
 
Enquiries:
 
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
 
Telephone: 0131 378 0500
 
25 October 2024