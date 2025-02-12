|
12.02.2025 12:46:53
Alliance Witan PLC - Net Asset Value
ALLIANCE WITAN PLC
At the close of business on Tuesday 11 February 2025:
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was
- excluding income, 1353.5p
- including income, 1351.8p
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was
- excluding income, 1370.5p
- including income, 1368.8p
For further information, please contact: -
|Juniper Partners Limited
|Tel. +44 (0)131 378 0500
Notes
- Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.
- The fair value of the Company’s fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.
