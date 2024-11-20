|
20.11.2024 13:07:15
Alliance Witan PLC - Net Asset Value
ALLIANCE WITAN PLC
At the close of business on Tuesday 19 November 2024:
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was
- excluding income, 1290.5p
- including income, 1292.3p
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was
- excluding income, 1308.8p
- including income, 1310.6p
Notes
- Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.
- The fair value of the Company’s fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.
