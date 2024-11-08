Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’807 -0.9%  SPI 15’747 -0.7%  Dow 43’729 0.0%  DAX 19’215 -0.8%  Euro 0.9393 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’813 -0.8%  Gold 2’690 -0.5%  Bitcoin 66’273 0.0%  Dollar 0.8711 -0.2%  Öl 74.9 -1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882Palantir36244719
Top News
freenet-Aktie gesucht: Prognose für 2024 nach Wachstum teilweise erhöht
Richemont-Aktie unter Druck: Umsatz- und Gewinnrückgang im ersten Halbjahr
Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoinkurs, Tetherkurs, Etherkurs und Ripplekurs
TSMC mit leicht abgeschwächtem Wachstum im Oktober - Aktie dennoch fester
BKW-Aktie zieht an: BKW plant Investitionen in Milliardenhöhe
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Alliance Trust Aktie [Valor: 2494708 / ISIN: GB00B11V7W98]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.11.2024 12:59:15

Alliance Witan PLC - Net Asset Value

Alliance Trust
12.45 GBP -0.53%
Kaufen Verkaufen

ALLIANCE WITAN PLC
                 
At the close of business on Thursday 07 November 2024:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

-       excluding income, 1291.1p
                 
-       including income, 1292.3p
  
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

-       excluding income, 1310.0p

-       including income, 1311.2p

For further information, please contact: -

 
Juniper Partners Limited
Tel. +44 (0)131 378 0500

Notes

  1. Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.
  2. The fair value of the Company’s fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.