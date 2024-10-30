|
Alliance Witan PLC - Net Asset Value
ALLIANCE WITAN PLC
At the close of business on Tuesday 29 October 2024:
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was
- excluding income, 1267.4p
- including income, 1268.3p
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was
- excluding income, 1285.0p
- including income, 1285.9p
For further information, please contact: -
|Juniper Partners Limited
|Tel. +44 (0)131 378 0500
Notes
- Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.
- The fair value of the Company’s fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.
