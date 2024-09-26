Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Alliance Trust Aktie [Valor: 2494708 / ISIN: GB00B11V7W98]
Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction In Own Shares

Alliance Trust PLC
LEI: 213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55
  
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company”) announces that today the Company purchased 125,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 1,191.1958p per share, to be held in Treasury.
Following the transaction, the Company’s issued share capital comprises 284,244,600 ordinary shares of which 2,965,000 ordinary shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company is 281,279,600 ordinary shares.
For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in Treasury and should use the figure 281,279,600 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.
Enquiries:
 
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
 
Telephone: 0131 378 0500
 
26 September 2024