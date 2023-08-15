|
15.08.2023 18:23:15
Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction In Own Shares
15 August 2023
Alliance Trust PLC
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 15 August 2023 the Company purchased for cancellation 40,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 1022.00p per share.
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 284,849,600.
The above figure (284,849,600) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Enquiries:
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone: 0131 378 0500
