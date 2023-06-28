Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'184 0.4%  SPI 14'728 0.5%  Dow 33'903 -0.1%  DAX 15'949 0.6%  Euro 0.9784 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'345 0.9%  Gold 1'910 -0.2%  Bitcoin 27'301 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8965 0.3%  Öl 73.6 1.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Schwierigkeitsgrad des BTC-Minings markiert Rekordhoch: Konkurrenz im Krypto-Miningsektor wächst
Tesla nach wie vor Auto-Aktie und keine KI-Aktie: Morgan Stanley-Analyst erklärt warum
Stadler Rail-Aktie dennoch höher: Stadler Rail verliert möglicherweise Tiroler Wasserstoffzug-Projekt
SAP-Aktie fester: SAP vollzieht Verkauf von Qualtrics
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie fester: Michael Aldwell übernimmt Führung der Seefracht-Sparte
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Swiss Life1485278Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405Logitech2575132ABB1222171Idorsia36346343Lonza1384101
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
Alliance Trust Aktie [Valor: 2494708 / ISIN: GB00B11V7W98]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.06.2023 18:10:33

Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction In Own Shares

Alliance Trust
10.08 GBP 1.92%
Kaufen Verkaufen

28 June 2023
  
Alliance Trust PLC
  
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
  
The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 28 June 2023 the Company purchased for cancellation 150,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 1007.3914p per share.
  
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 287,194,600.
    
The above figure (287,194,600) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
  
Enquiries:
  
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Alliance Trust plc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten