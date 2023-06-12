Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Alliance Trust Aktie [Valor: 2494708 / ISIN: GB00B11V7W98]
12.06.2023 18:13:16

Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction In Own Shares

Alliance Trust
10.06 GBP 0.40%
Kaufen Verkaufen

12 June 2023
  
Alliance Trust PLC
  
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
  
The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 12 June 2023 the Company purchased for cancellation 65,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 1006.00p per share.
  
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 288,589,600.
    
The above figure (288,589,600) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
  
Enquiries:
  
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500


What is the present state of gold demand and the situation regarding its deployment? Additionally, how do elevated inflation rates impact businesses involved in gold mining?

Brian Martin, the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at OceanaGold, will address these inquiries in today’s expert interview conducted by Georg Zimmermann from BX Swiss.

In-Demand Gold: Insights into the Present Market Landscape | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'768.23 19.87 SMIR9U
Short 12'018.33 13.81 2VSSMU
Short 12'487.46 8.75 13SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'301.25 12.06.2023 17:31:56
Long 10'859.48 19.19 XQSSMU
Long 10'620.56 13.81 XESSMU
Long 10'150.70 8.78 EHSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

