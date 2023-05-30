|
30.05.2023 18:22:22
Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction In Own Shares
30 May 2023
Alliance Trust PLC
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 30 May 2023 the Company purchased for cancellation 100,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 1001.4362p per share.
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 289,019,600.
The above figure (289,019,600) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Enquiries:
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone: 0131 378 0500
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Alliance Trust plc
Analysen zu Alliance Trust plc
Synopsys, ASM International & BE Semiconductor mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Synopsys, ASM International & BE Semiconductor
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Partners Group am 17.05.2023
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI verzeichnet letztlich deutliche Verluste -- DAX geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Dienstag nach. Der DAX konnte seine frühen Gewinne nicht halten und schloss tiefer. Die US-Börsen laufen in verschiedene Richtungen. An den wichtigsten Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Dienstag grüne Vorzeichen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}