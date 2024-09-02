Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Alliance Trust Aktie [Valor: 2494708 / ISIN: GB00B11V7W98]
Alliance Trust PLC - Total Voting Rights

Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company”)

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, as at 31 August 2024, the total number of Ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each of the Company in issue is 284,244,600, of which 2,135,000 Ordinary shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights is 282,109,600.

The above figure (282,109,600) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact

Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500