Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758ams24924656Roche1203204Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882
Top News
Microsoft-Aktie schwächelt. Deutsches Kartellamt verschärft Missbrauchsaufsicht über Microsoft
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Chip-Sektor vor Herausforderungen: Analysten dämpfen Hoffnungen für NVIDIA und Broadcom
AT&T-Aktie im Plus: Verkauf von Satelliten-TV-Anbieter DirecTV geplant
Ölpreis, Holzpreis, Silberpreis & Co.: Wie sich die Rohstoffe am Mittag entwickeln
Alliance Trust Aktie [Valor: 2494708 / ISIN: GB00B11V7W98]
30.09.2024 14:07:36

Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

Alliance Trust
11.88 GBP -0.96%
Kaufen Verkaufen

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
                 
At the close of business on Friday 27 September 2024:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

-       excluding income, 1266.6p
                 
-       including income, 1266.7p
  
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

-       excluding income, 1272.5p

-       including income, 1272.6p

For further information, please contact: -

 
Juniper Partners Limited
Tel. +44 (0)131 378 0500

Notes

  1. Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.
  2. The fair value of the Company’s fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.

