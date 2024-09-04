Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’206 -1.2%  SPI 16’194 -1.1%  Dow 40’937 -1.5%  DAX 18’605 -0.8%  Euro 0.9400 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’854 -1.2%  Gold 2’488 -0.2%  Bitcoin 48’136 -1.5%  Dollar 0.8514 0.1%  Öl 74.0 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882Swiss Re12688156
Top News
FTSE 100-Wert D S Smith-Aktie: So hoch ist die D S Smith-Dividendenausschüttung
Richemont- und Swatch-Aktie im Zuge einer Branchenschwäche unter Druck
Partnerschaft mit Schweizer Unternehmen Taurus: State Street will Krypto-Dienstleistungen erweitern
So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Bayer-Aktie ein
Rohstoff-Marktbericht zu Erdgaspreis, Kupferpreis, Goldpreis & Co. am Mittag
Suche...

Alliance Trust Aktie [Valor: 2494708 / ISIN: GB00B11V7W98]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.09.2024 14:10:51

Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

Alliance Trust
11.76 GBP -0.87%
Kaufen Verkaufen

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
                 
At the close of business on Tuesday 03 September 2024:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

-       excluding income, 1251.7p
                 
-       including income, 1250.7p
  
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

-       excluding income, 1255.3p

-       including income, 1254.3p

For further information, please contact: -

 
Juniper Partners Limited
Tel. +44 (0)131 378 0500

Notes

  1. Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.
  2. The fair value of the Company’s fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.
  3. The dividend of 6.62p, due to be paid on 27 September 2024, has been deducted from each of the ‘including income’ figures cited above as from 29 August 2024, being the date upon which the Company’s shares went ex-dividend.


Analysen zu Alliance Trust plc

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Progressive, Targa Resources & Fiserv – mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
NEU✅ Progressive Corporation
NEU✅ Targa Resources
NEU✅ Fiserv
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ McKesson
❌ Apollo Global Management
❌ Casey’s General Stores Inc.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Progressive, Targa Resources & Fiserv – mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:14 Marktüberblick: Technologiewerte massiv unter Druck
09:04 Stimmung droht zu kippen
06:29 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Abwärts nach dem Allzeithoch
03.09.24 Julius Bär: 9.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf UniCredit SpA
03.09.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Alcon, Lonza
03.09.24 3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Progressive, Targa Resources & Fiserv – mit François Bloch
02.09.24 Ein Eckpfeiler der Finanzmärkte – die US-Treasury Note
30.08.24 Understanding the CME Group FedWatch Tool Methodology
09.08.24 Vanguard Marktausblick: Balanceakt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’725.40 18.77 SSCM8U
Short 12’964.40 13.63 UTBSOU
Short 13’441.73 8.87 U80SSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’203.11 04.09.2024 14:11:31
Long 11’680.00 19.86
Long 11’444.88 13.95 UQRS9U
Long 10’933.94 8.84 SSRM3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
SAP verliert Technologiechef: Jürgen Müller verlässt das Unternehmen einvernehmlich - SAP-Aktie in Rot
Solana Kurs Prognose – Rallye auf neues Allzeithoch 2024 noch möglich?
2. Quartal 2024: So hat sich das Depot von Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway verändert
Börsenstimmung verschlechtert sich merklich: SMI im Minus -- DAX tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich tiefer - Nikkei bricht ein
"Trump Trades": Darum stossen US-Hedgefonds Industrieaktien ab - und setzen stattdessen auf Energieaktien
Partners Group-Aktie knickt ein: Partners Group verdient im Halbjahr weniger
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie gewinnt: PKU GOLIKE könnte Phenylalaninspiegel im Blut senken
Einige Veränderungen im Portfolio: In diese Aktien hat Starinvestor Ken Fisher im zweiten Quartal 2024 investiert
Idorsia: Geänderte Bedingungen der ausstehenden Wandelanleihe in Kraft - Aktie tiefrot

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit