|
03.09.2024 13:57:30
Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
At the close of business on Monday 02 September 2024:
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was
- excluding income, 1261.4p
- including income, 1260.4p
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was
- excluding income, 1264.9p
- including income, 1263.9p
For further information, please contact: -
|Juniper Partners Limited
|Tel. +44 (0)131 378 0500
Notes
- Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.
- The fair value of the Company’s fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.
- The dividend of 6.62p, due to be paid on 27 September 2024, has been deducted from each of the ‘including income’ figures cited above as from 29 August 2024, being the date upon which the Company’s shares went ex-dividend.
Nachrichten zu Alliance Trust plc
Analysen zu Alliance Trust plc
3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Progressive, Targa Resources & Fiserv – mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
NEU✅ Progressive Corporation
NEU✅ Targa Resources
NEU✅ Fiserv
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ McKesson
❌ Apollo Global Management
❌ Casey’s General Stores Inc.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI gibt nach -- DAX nach Rekordhoch in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Dienstag nach, während auch der deutsche Leitindex nach einem weiteren Rekordhoch zurückfällt. Unterdessen ging es an den Börsenplätzen in Fernost nach unten.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}