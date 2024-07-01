Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Alliance Trust Aktie [Valor: 2494708 / ISIN: GB00B11V7W98]
01.07.2024 15:10:20

Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

Alliance Trust
12.03 GBP -0.76%
ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
                 
At the close of business on Friday 28 June 2024:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

-       excluding income, 1266.5p
                 
-       including income, 1269.4p
  
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

-       excluding income, 1271.0p

-       including income, 1273.9p

For further information, please contact: -

 
Juniper Partners Limited
Tel. +44 (0)131 378 0500

Notes

  1. Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.
  2. The fair value of the Company’s fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.

pagehit