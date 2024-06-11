|
11.06.2024 14:31:11
Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
At the close of business Monday 10 June 2024:
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was
- excluding income, 1262.1p
- including income, 1264.1p
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was
- excluding income, 1267.2p
- including income, 1269.2p
For further information, please contact: -
|Juniper Partners Limited
|Tel. +44 (0)131 378 0500
Notes
- Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.
- The fair value of the Company’s fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.
- The dividend of 6.62p, due to be paid on 28 June 2024, has been deducted from each of the ‘including income’ figures cited above as from 30 May 2024, being the date upon which the Company’s shares went ex-dividend.
