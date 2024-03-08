Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’620 0.4%  SPI 15’182 0.3%  Dow 38’791 0.3%  DAX 17’817 -0.2%  Euro 0.9587 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’972 -0.1%  Gold 2’167 0.3%  Bitcoin 59’338 0.9%  Dollar 0.8771 -0.1%  Öl 82.4 -1.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Meyer Burger10850379NVIDIA994529Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Novo Nordisk129508879Lonza1384101ams24924656mobilezone27683769
Top News
Mikron-Aktie wenig bewegt: Mikron erzielt 2023 deutlich besseres Ergebnis und erhöht Dividende
Neue Analyse: Deutsche Bank AG bewertet Merck-Aktie mit Buy
Continental-Aktie: DZ BANK vergibt Halten
Symrise-Analyse: Symrise-Aktie von Baader Bank mit Add bewertet
McDonalds-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im Februar
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Alliance Trust Aktie [Valor: 2494708 / ISIN: GB00B11V7W98]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.03.2024 13:43:32

Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

finanzen.net zero Alliance Trust-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Alliance Trust
11.94 GBP -0.50%
Kaufen Verkaufen

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
                 
At the close of business Thursday 07 March 2024:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

-       excluding income, 1251.8p
                 
-       including income, 1253.5p
  
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

-       excluding income, 1255.3p

-       including income, 1257.0p

For further information, please contact: -

 
Juniper Partners Limited
Tel. +44 (0)131 378 0500

Notes

  1. Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.
  2. The fair value of the Company’s fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.
  3. The dividend of 6.34p, due to be paid on 28 March 2024, has been deducted from each of the ‘including income’ figures cited above as from 29 February 2024, being the date upon which the Company’s shares went ex-dividend.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Alliance Trust plc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten