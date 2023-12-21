Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
                 
At the close of business Wednesday 20 December 2023:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

-       excluding income, 1159.1p
                 
-       including income, 1158.9p
  
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

-       excluding income, 1162.1p

-       including income, 1161.9p

For further information, please contact: -

 
Juniper Partners Limited
Tel. +44 (0)131 378 0500

Notes

  1. Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.
  2. The fair value of the Company’s fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.
  3. The dividend of 6.34p, due to be paid on 29 December 2023, has been deducted from each of the ‘including income’ figures cited above as from 30 November 2023, being the date upon which the Company’s shares went ex-dividend.


