16.06.2023 14:05:05
Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
At the close of business Thursday 15 June 2023:
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was
- excluding income, 1071.5p
- including income, 1076.6p
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was
- excluding income, 1078.2p
- including income, 1083.3p
For further information, please contact: -
|Juniper Partners Limited
|Tel. +44 (0)131 378 0500
Notes
- Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.
- The fair value of the Company’s fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.
- The dividend of 6.18p, due to be paid on 30 June 2023, has been deducted from each of the ‘including income’ figures cited above as from 1 June 2023, being the date upon which the Company’s shares went ex-dividend.
