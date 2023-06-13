|
13.06.2023 12:52:35
Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
At the close of business Monday 12 June 2023:
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was
- excluding income, 1070.7p
- including income, 1074.7p
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was
- excluding income, 1076.8p
- including income, 1080.8p
For further information, please contact: -
|Juniper Partners Limited
|Tel. +44 (0)131 378 0500
Notes
- Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.
- The fair value of the Company’s fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.
- The dividend of 6.18p, due to be paid on 30 June 2023, has been deducted from each of the ‘including income’ figures cited above as from 1 June 2023, being the date upon which the Company’s shares went ex-dividend.
Inside Trading & Investment
