Alliance Trust Aktie [Valor: 2494708 / ISIN: GB00B11V7W98]
18.05.2023 12:11:33

Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

Alliance Trust
9.97 GBP 1.17%
Kaufen Verkaufen

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
                 
At the close of business Wednesday 17 May 2023:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

-       excluding income, 1044.2p
                 
-       including income, 1053.1p
  
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

-       excluding income, 1049.0p

-       including income, 1057.9p

For further information, please contact: -

 
Juniper Partners Limited
Tel. +44 (0)131 378 0500

Notes

  1. Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.
  2. The fair value of the Company’s fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.


