18.05.2023 12:11:33
Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
Alliance Trust
ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
At the close of business Wednesday 17 May 2023:
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was
- excluding income, 1044.2p
- including income, 1053.1p
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was
- excluding income, 1049.0p
- including income, 1057.9p
For further information, please contact: -
|Juniper Partners Limited
|Tel. +44 (0)131 378 0500
Notes
- Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.
- The fair value of the Company’s fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.
