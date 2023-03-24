SMI 10'612 -1.0%  SPI 13'923 -1.1%  Dow 31'926 -0.6%  DAX 14'931 -1.8%  Euro 0.9890 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4'130 -1.8%  Gold 1'992 0.1%  Bitcoin 25'670 -1.2%  Dollar 0.9194 0.3%  Öl 74.3 -1.7% 
24.03.2023 14:47:13

Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

Alliance Trust
9.50 GBP -1.55%
Kaufen Verkaufen

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
                 
At the close of business Thursday 23 March 2023:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

-       excluding income, 1012.5p

-       including income, 1015.2p
  
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

-       excluding income, 1017.0p

-       including income, 1019.7p

For further information, please contact: -

 
Alliance Trust PLC
Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320

Notes

  1. Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.
  2. The fair value of the Company’s fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.
  3. The dividend of 6.00p, due to be paid on 31 March 2023, has been deducted from each of the ‘including income’ figures cited above as from 9 March 2023, being the date upon which the Company’s shares went ex-dividend.


