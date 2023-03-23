|
23.03.2023 14:29:25
Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
Alliance Trust
ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
At the close of business Wednesday 22 March 2023:
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was
- excluding income, 1016.1p
- including income, 1018.6p
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was
- excluding income, 1021.3p
- including income, 1023.8p
For further information, please contact: -
|Alliance Trust PLC
|Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320
Notes
- Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.
- The fair value of the Company’s fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.
- The dividend of 6.00p, due to be paid on 31 March 2023, has been deducted from each of the ‘including income’ figures cited above as from 9 March 2023, being the date upon which the Company’s shares went ex-dividend.
