02.03.2023 14:07:59
Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
At the close of business Wednesday 1 March 2023:
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was
- excluding income, 1047.8p
- including income, 1057.7p
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was
- excluding income, 1052.9p
- including income, 1062.8p
For further information, please contact: -
|Alliance Trust PLC
|Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320
Notes
- Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.
- The fair value of the Company’s fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.
