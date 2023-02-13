|
13.02.2023 15:28:25
Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
Alliance Trust
ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
At the close of business Friday 10 February 2023:
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was
- excluding income, 1065.8p
- including income, 1074.5p
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was
- excluding income, 1069.3p
- including income, 1078.0p
For further information, please contact: -
|Alliance Trust PLC
|Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320
Notes
- Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.
- The fair value of the Company’s fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.
